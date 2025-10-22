Brenna McKamey Joins Jay Siegan Presents As A Production Coordinator

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Jay Siegan Presents, the independent live events company, announced the hire of Brenna McKamey as Production Coordinator, Creative & Events.

McKamey, who is based in New York, joins JSP with more than a decade of experience in producing high-profile live events. She spent five years at the famed Electric Lady Studios in New York, where she coordinated sessions and events for artists including Yoko Ono, Vampire Weekend, and St. Vincent.

Most recently, Brenna served as Event Producer and Executive Assistant to Questlove, co-producing events such as his Game Nights in Los Angeles and New York, in partnership with brands such as Hasbro, Red Bull, and The New York Times Games.

“Brenna’s creative instinct and hands-on production experience reflect the spirit of excellence and artistry we value at Jay Siegan Presents,” said Jay Siegan, Founder and Executive Creative Director. “Her background at one the most culturally significant creative hubs in the world, Electric Lady Studios, makes her an exciting addition to our growing team as we expand further into music, comedy and magic.”