Ejae Signs With WME

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Ejae, the vocalist and songwriter behind KPop Demon Hunter’s #1 hit, “Golden,” has signed with WME for global representation in all areas of her music career.

Kim ‘EJAE’ Eun-jae is having a breakout year following her success as the singing voice of Rumi, the lead vocalist in Netflix’s record-breaking animated musical KPop Demon Hunters. Ejae’s hit Golden spent eight weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first female K-pop act to reach such rarified heights.

The track has also been a success on streaming, generating more than 800 million listens on Spotify alone.

Ejae wrote several other tracks from the soundtrack, including “How It’s Done,” “What It Sounds Like,” “Your Idol” (for the film’s rival boy group Saja Boys), and the score’s “Hunter’s Mantra,” central to the show’s musical theme.

Along with Kpop Demon Hunters, Ejae’s credits include major hits like aespa’s “Drama” and “Armageddon,” Red Velvet’s hit track “Psycho,” and songs for artists such as Le Sserafim, TWICE, Taeyeon, NMIXX, and Fifty Fifty, among others.