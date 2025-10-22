Frank Mull, Former Executive Director Of The Country Radio Broadcasters

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc. (CRB) announced the passing of the organization’s first Executive Director, radio veteran Frank Mull.

Mull, who served as CRB’s Executive Director from 1990 to 1993, played a significant role in the development of the Country Radio Seminar (CRS), helping grow the annual conference into one of the industry’s leading gatherings for education, networking, and innovation.

He also served as a longtime board member and contributed to leading the organization for more than two decades.

In addition to his work with CRB, Mull’s career included artist management and radio promotion, including his own venture, Mull-Ti-Hit Promotions.

“The entire CRB family is saddened to hear of Frank Mull’s passing. Frank was the organization’s first Executive Director, serving in that role until 1993. During his tenure, he helped guide CRS’s growth from an intimate gathering of radio and label professionals to an annual event attracting more than 3,000 country music stakeholders, making it the premier industry event it is today. Every subsequent Executive Director has stood on the shoulders of Frank Mull. On behalf of our staff and board members, we extend our deepest condolences to Frank’s friends and family,” stated RJ Curtis, CRB/CRS Executive Director.