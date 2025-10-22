Joe Walsh’s VetsAid Fundraiser To Be Livestreamed On Veeps

WICHITA, Kansas (CelebrityAccess) — Rock legend Joe Walsh and VetsAid, his national 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to supporting veterans, announced plans to stream the organization’s ninth annual fundraising fest.

The 2025 edition of VetsAid is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the INTRUST Bank Arena in downtown Wichita with a lineup that includes full sets from Vince Gill, Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen and a super-set from Joe Walsh with Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and Nathaniel Rateliff and more special guests.

The show will be streamed live on Veeps.com and passes are available now HERE for $14.99 with add-on merch bundles also available with all proceeds going to VetsAid.

All net proceeds raised at the event this year will go to support grants to local community organizations such as Wichita Police and Fire Foundation, Midwest Battle Buddies, The Wichita, Kansas Intertribal Warrior Society, Rosie’s Snuggle Bunnies Pet Therapy, Horses & Heroes, Inc., Community Resources Council, Inc. and KanVet United Foundation.

National Grant recipients include Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Foundation, Our Military Kids, Semper Fi & America’s Fund, Travis Manion Foundation, Hire Heroes USA and Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

“It’s been a long-term goal of mine since we began VetsAid nearly ten years ago to bring it all home to my native Wichita to serve Kansan veterans and their families,” Walsh said. “It’s where my parents were both born and are buried, where I was born and where I will always feel a deep connection and sense of heritage and responsibility. It is with great pride and gratitude that our traveling circus of love and community will make a stop in Wichita in 2025 and that I can share the experience with my dear friends who also happen to be some of the greatest American musicians I know: my fellow Eagle Vince Gill, the barnstorming Ryan Bingham, the powerhouse Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks – who also shares family roots in Wichita and the magnificent Nathaniel Rateliff who will make this year’s show not just a show but a revival. Wichita is the place to be this November 15th!”

Since its inception in 2017, Walsh’s VetsAid has disbursed more than $4,000,000 in grants to veterans organizations.