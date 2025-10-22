Luke Combs and Grand Ole Opry to Open New Category 10 Venue at Flamingo Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Country star Luke Combs and the Opry Entertainment are teaming up to bring a new Category 10 location to Las Vegas.

Located at Flamingo Las Vegas on the Strip, the venue will span three stories and approximately 4,000 square feet, taking inspiration from Combs’ No. 1 hit “Hurricane.”

The facility will feature Hurricane Hall, which includes three bars, a central stage, and a dance floor. The first floor will also boast state-of-the-art video, sound, and lighting systems, hosting curated artist lineups performing daily.

The Beautiful Crazy Women’s Lounge, located inside the women’s restroom on the first floor, will include a champagne bar, soft seating, makeup counters, and Hollywood-style vanity mirrors.

The second floor will house The Still, designed for Combs’ Bootleggers Fan Club as well as bourbon and music lovers.

The third floor will feature The Eye Rooftop, a covered rooftop space with a DJ booth, dance floor, and bar offering panoramic views of the famed Las Vegas Strip.

“The addition of Category 10 continues to build on the momentum of a tremendous year transforming Flamingo Las Vegas,” said Dan Walsh, SVP and General Manager of the resort. “With exciting new experiences like the Go Pool, Pinky’s by Vanderpump, Gordon Ramsay Burger, and Havana 1957, we’ve brought a whole new level of energy to our iconic resort. Category 10 elevates that energy even further, bringing one of the biggest names in music to the Flamingo and offering live performances with great food and cocktails at the best location on the Strip.”

“I am stoked about having a second Category 10 location in Las Vegas. 2026 was already going to be an awesome year, but this takes it to the next level. I can’t wait for Bootleggers to have their own place to party on the Strip,” Combs added.

The Las Vegas Category 10 is expected to open in the fall of 2026.