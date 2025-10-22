Sam O’Connor Joins MRG As Senior Talent Buyer

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — MRG Live, the Canadian concert and live events company, announced the addition of Samantha (Sam) O’Connor, as Senior Talent Buyer.

Best known for leading the Toronto-based hip-hop promoter and culture platform RAPSEASON, O’Connor joins MRG with a mandate to continue growing the RAPSEASON brand and shows.

Through a partnership with MRG Live, O’Connor will expand Rap Season to new markets across MRG’s network which includes Canada coast-to-coast. In addition, RAPSEASON branded content will also be integrated with the company’s media publication, Beatroute.

The acquisition follows The MRG Group’s recent management agreement with The Revelry in Kelowna and its expansion in comedy through the launch of the “Is Funny” brand and national tours.

“Samantha O’Connor’s has proven a great astuteness in securing top-tier, identifying emerging talent and continuing to build the RAPSEASON brand. We are looking forward to both her and the brand’s further growth as they both integrate into our global network, our resources and our overall strategic approach,” remarks Matt Gibbons, President of The MRG Group.

“I’m thrilled to join the dynamic team at MRG Live, a company that shares my passion for culture, creativity, and building meaningful experiences,” comments Samantha O’Connor. “With the support and resources of MRG Live, I’m excited to continue growing the RAPSEASON brand, not only in Toronto, but nationally and internationally. This next chapter offers an incredible opportunity to expand our reach, connect with new audiences, and spotlight the talent that drives the culture forward.”