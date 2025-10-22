The Canadian Independent Music Association Announces The Results Of Its 2025 Board Of Directors Election

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Independent Music Association (CIMA) announced the results of the election for its 2025–2028 Board of Directors, which took place during CIMA’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The AGM was held virtually and attended by members and industry colleagues from across the country for an overview of CIMA’s activities over the past year, as well as the election of the organization’s board.

The proceedings kicked off with opening remarks and official business led by CIMA’s outgoing Board Chair, highlighting the organization’s growth in both memberships and partnerships.

“CIMA’s voice continues to be a strong advocate for the Canadian independent music community. It couldn’t be more important to have an organization like CIMA fighting for us in today’s dynamic music market,” said Tim Potocic.

During the AGM, the following members were re-elected to serve new three-year terms: Meagan Davidson (Tiny Kingdom Music), Amanda Rheaume (Ishkode Records), and Susan de Cartier (Starfish Entertainment). Newly elected to the Board this year are Audrey Sylvestre (Cult Nation) and Fannie Crepin (House of Supercool).

These Directors will be joining the following incumbents: