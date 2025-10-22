Travis Scott Draws Record Crowds For Delhi Concerts

DELHI, India (CelebrityAccess) — Travis Scott just completed a pair of shows in India that Live Nation says made history as the largest rap concerts to ever take place in India.

The shows, promoted by Live Nation and BookMyShow, drew more than 125,000 fans across two days to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi and were the biggest single-artist shows in the city’s history, according to Live Nation.

Scott is currently on the road with the international leg of his Circus Maximus tour. He’s scheduled to appear at Go Yang Stadium in Seoul on October 25th with additional performances scheduled for China, Japan, and the UAE before returning to India for a performance at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on Nov. 19th.

The tour, which launched in 2023, has seen Scott perform at 76 sold-out shows across North America, Europe, the UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand through 2024. The tour grossed more than $209.3 million after selling a reported 1.7 million tickets worldwide.

CIRCUS MAXIMUS 2025 TOUR DATES:

Sat Oct 11 – Johannesburg, South Africa – FNB Stadium

Sat Oct 18 – Delhi, India – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Sun Oct 19 – Delhi, India – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Sat Oct 25 – Seoul, Korea – Go Yang Stadium

Sat Nov 01 – Sanya, Hainan, China – Sanya Stadium

Sat Nov 08 – Tokyo, Japan – Belluna Dome

Sat Nov 15 – Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Park

Wed Nov 19 – Mumbai, India – Mahalaxmi Racecourse