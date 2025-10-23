BS&E Unveils Upgrades At The Barclays Center

BROOKLYN, NY (CelebrityAccess) — As part of its ongoing $100 million, five-year plan to enhance the Barclays Center, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment (BSE) will debut new premium and fan experience spaces at the arena.

The latest upgrades include Gallagher Terrace, a 5,300-square-foot space inspired by the Gilded Age, occupying the former Barclays Center Loge Boxes and sections of the 40/40 Club. With space for 110 guests, the club offers the arena’s only in-seat dining with waiter service.

The upgrades also include the Modelo Bridge, a two-level, 6,800-square-foot multi-use space designed as both a communal destination open to all guests and an activation zone for halftime performances, fan contests, and other entertainment.

The space, which includes the arena’s largest bar, was created in partnership with Modelo, the Official Cerveza of the Brooklyn Nets.

“Barclays Center sits at the heart of one of the most diverse and dynamic markets in the world, and our success depends on delivering an experience that truly reflects and celebrates our community,” said Shanon Ferguson, Chief Hospitality Officer at BSE. “Hospitality has always been a core pillar of our business, and these investments reinforce our commitment to putting guests first. Following a record-breaking year, it’s essential that we continue to evolve and elevate every aspect of the fan experience to ensure Barclays Center remains a premier global destination for sports, entertainment, and culture.”

Renovation work for these projects was led by architects at Populous, with construction management by Shawmut Design and Construction.