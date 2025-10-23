Daecolm Renews His Deal With Sony Music Publishing UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing UK announced the renewal of its exclusive worldwide publishing agreement with British artist and songwriter Daecolm.

The deal extends the agreement with Daecolm that was first established in 2016 and will continue to cover both his existing catalog as well as his future recordings.

News of the renewed agreement follows Daecolm’s breakout year in 2024 that saw him release hits such as I Adore You” alongside HUGEL, which generated more than 420 million streams on Spotify. More recently, he released “Think Of Me” with HUGEL, David Guetta, and Kehlani, as well as “99” featuring Olamide, Seyi Vibez, Asake, and Young Jonn, which dropped in June.

“This new chapter with SMP represents more than just a deal, it’s a shared commitment to artistic growth and breaking new ground. I’m proud to keep building with a team that truly understands and supports my vision,” Daecolm said.

“It’s been amazing to see Daecolm’s success rising over recent months, it’s truly the fruit of his hard work and the world is really recognising the power of his incredible voice and songwriting. ‘Adore You’ with Hugel was the summer hit of 2024 but has carried on through to summer 2025,” added David Ventura, President & Co-Managing Director UK, SVP International, Sony Music Publishing.