DJ And Producer Maesic Signs With WME

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — WME announced the signing of rising DJ and producer Maesic for representation in all areas of his career.

His team at WME will be led by noted booking agent and industry veteran Steve Hogan, along with his colleagues Laura Ruiz (London) and Ian Wilkerson (Los Angeles).

“From the first time I watched him play at Exit Festival this summer, I knew Maesic had something special about him. The more I asked about him behind the scenes, the more writers and producers came back with great feedback — he feels like the full package. We are all very excited about the future,” said Steve Hogan.

“The moment I heard the music, I couldn’t turn it off. There was an energy about it that felt next level. When Maesic’s on the decks, the crowd gravitates to his every move — that’s something you just can’t teach. I’m extremely grateful to be a part of his musical journey ahead,” added Ian Wilkerson.

Maesic, who was named Billboard’s Dance Rookie of the Month in June, has built a reputation for genre-crossing DJ sets featuring tech-house, EDM, Afro house, and melodic techno. On the production side, he’s made waves with hits such as “Life Is Simple (Move Your Body)” (“LiS”), featuring house legend Marshall Jefferson and Salomé Das, which generated more than 60 million streams earlier this year and earned airplay on stations including SiriusXM BPM, Diplo’s Revolution, BBC Radio 1, KISS Dance, NRJ, and beyond.

“I’m thrilled to be joining one of the most iconic agencies in the game, driving the music and dance scene forward with the legend himself, Steve Hogan,” said Maesic.

Maesic is managed by Timothy Sheldon at Tronjour Management. He is signed to Helix Records, the independent label founded by Patrick Moxey, and publishes with Bison Publishing, Diplo’s publishing company, and Warner Chappell Music.