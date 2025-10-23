Iron Maiden Announced Plans To Bring Their 50th Anniversary Tour To North America

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British rock legends Iron Maiden revealed the North American dates for their Run For Your Lives World Tour, marking the 50th anniversary of the pioneering heavy metal band.

The North American leg kicks off in Montreal on August 29 with a performance at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto before hitting major stadiums, arenas, and amphitheaters across the U.S., wrapping at the Alamodome in San Antonio on September 29.

The tour includes an appearance at Danny Wimmer Presents Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville on September 17.

Support for the tour includes Megadeth, who are scheduled to perform on all dates, and Anthrax, who will join the run on selected dates.

“We are greatly looking forward to bringing this Run For Your Lives Tour to North America and hope the fans enjoy seeing the show and hearing the set list as much as we do playing it. It’s an added bonus to have a few of our good friends on the tour with us. Megadeth are playing all the shows, and it’s an honour to have them join us on their last-ever tour. We also have Anthrax with us on the bigger shows — we had a great time with them when they came out with us on Ed Force One around the world in 2016. We’re delighted to have both bands with us for this tour and know our fans will enjoy seeing them,” the band said.

“This whole tour has been such great fun. I really enjoy belting out all these great old songs, and the whole band is loving playing them too! We’ve got all the big ones from that early period, including Hallowed Be Thy Name, Run to the Hills, The Trooper, The Number of the Beast, Killers, Powerslave, 2 Minutes to Midnight… and some we haven’t played in the U.S. for over 20 years! Plus, there are some real epics, including my particular favourites ‘Rime of the Ancient Mariner’ and Seventh Son… We are doing them all and more. I mean, who wouldn’t for a 50th birthday party!” Bruce Dickinson added.

An exclusive Iron Maiden Fan Club presale begins on Tuesday, October 28, with headline shows going on general sale Friday, October 31.

“For a tour celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Iron Maiden,” notes manager Rod Smallwood, “the scale and incredible visual aspects of this tour deserve larger venues than the arenas we have generally played in the past. We particularly chose this time of year to go bigger outdoors but to give us darkness when we go on stage so you will see the best of the production. Fans certainly won’t be disappointed in the show or the 50th-anniversary set list — that is for sure.”

AUGUST 2026

29 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

SEPTEMBER 2026

03 Montréal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

05 Harrison, NJ – Sports Illustrated Stadium

09 Boston, MA – TD Garden

11 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

12 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

15 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

17 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

19 Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

22 Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

25 Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

29 San Antonio, TX – Alamodome