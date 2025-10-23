Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Music Managers Forum Announced For L.A. In November

MMF-LA
Hypebot Posted on
(Hypebot) — The Music Managers Forum-US (MMF-US) LA Summit is back, bringing together artist managers, self-managed artists, and music industry professionals for a day of keynotes, panels, presentations, and networking. If you’re looking to connect with leaders shaping the future of music, this event is not to be missed.
  • What: Music Managers Forum-US (MMF-US) LA Summit — a full day of keynotes, panels, presentations, and networking designed for artist managers, self-managed artists, and music industry professionals.
  • When: Monday, November 3, 2025 • 10am – 6pm PST
  • Where: Amazon Music 4077 Ince Boulevard Culver City, CA

Who Should Attend the MMF-US LA Summit?

  • Artist managers and management teams
  • Self-managed artists and emerging managers
  • Label services, distributors, and platform partners
  • Music tech founders and product leaders
  • Marketing, touring, and rights professionals

Why Attend?

  • Expert insights: Learn directly from top industry voices reshaping the business of music.
  • Actionable takeaways: Walk away with real-world strategies for artist development, rights, and monetization.
  • High-impact networking: Build meaningful connections across management, distribution, tech, and platforms.
  • Post-event resources: Attendees receive follow-up materials to support continued professional growth.

Featured Keynotes

  • Andreea Gleeson, CEO, TuneCore
  • Dean Wilson, CEO/Founder, Circuit Group / Seven20 / mau5trap
  • Will Runzel, Co-Founder, Prodigy Artists

MMF-US LA Summit Presentations & Panels

Amazon Music: Artist Relations Deep Dive

With Jenni Tay (Sr. Artist Relations Manager, Amazon Music), Sarah DeMarco (Sr. Manager, Artist Relations, Amazon Music) & Yazid Britt (Artist Relations | ROTATION – Hip Hop, R&B & Afro, Amazon Music).

Amplifying Impact: Driving Social Change Through Music

Featuring Emily White (Impact Concerts & Data; #iVoted Concerts; Collective Entertainment), Amy Morrison (Music Sustainability Alliance) & Blanco Brown (Artist).

Know Your Rights

With Alyssa Byrne (TuneCore Publishing), Sean McNamara (The MLC) & Neil Sheehan (Vocana).

Creator Tools: Empowering Artists to Build, Monetize & Engage

With Fabrice Sergent (Bandsintown), Rod Yancy (Bootleg), Matt Urmy (Artist Growth), Sammy Kaufman (Linktree) & Ryan Fletcher (237 Global).

The Power of Independent Distribution

With Brian Moroney (SoundOn/TikTok), Shilpa Sadagopan (SoundOn/TikTok) & Dashawn “Happie” White (Mega/Gamma).

Cool Tools: Bridging Tech & Talent

With Dorian Perron (Groover), Geoff Cubitt (StrmMusic) & Jason Wall (TourCntrl).

Music Managers Masterclass

Taylor Brigode (Head of Strategic Development, Red Light Management), Heather Kolker (Founder, Dreamshop Management)

More keynotes, speakers, and panelists will be announced soon. 

MMF-US LA Summit Registration & Event Details

Pricing

  • Current MMF-US members: Free
  • New members: $40 (includes one-year membership)
  • Renewing members: $50
  • General admission: $100

Perks: Breakfast and lunch provided. Happy hour to follow in Amazon Studio126.

Note: Space is limited — reserve your spot today.


Bruce Houghton is Founder & Editor

