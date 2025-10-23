Music Managers Forum Announced For L.A. In November

- What: Music Managers Forum-US (MMF-US) LA Summit — a full day of keynotes, panels, presentations, and networking designed for artist managers, self-managed artists, and music industry professionals.
- When: Monday, November 3, 2025 • 10am – 6pm PST
- Where: Amazon Music 4077 Ince Boulevard Culver City, CA
Who Should Attend the MMF-US LA Summit?
- Artist managers and management teams
- Self-managed artists and emerging managers
- Label services, distributors, and platform partners
- Music tech founders and product leaders
- Marketing, touring, and rights professionals
Why Attend?
- Expert insights: Learn directly from top industry voices reshaping the business of music.
- Actionable takeaways: Walk away with real-world strategies for artist development, rights, and monetization.
- High-impact networking: Build meaningful connections across management, distribution, tech, and platforms.
- Post-event resources: Attendees receive follow-up materials to support continued professional growth.
Featured Keynotes
- Andreea Gleeson, CEO, TuneCore
- Dean Wilson, CEO/Founder, Circuit Group / Seven20 / mau5trap
- Will Runzel, Co-Founder, Prodigy Artists
MMF-US LA Summit Presentations & Panels
Amazon Music: Artist Relations Deep Dive
With Jenni Tay (Sr. Artist Relations Manager, Amazon Music), Sarah DeMarco (Sr. Manager, Artist Relations, Amazon Music) & Yazid Britt (Artist Relations | ROTATION – Hip Hop, R&B & Afro, Amazon Music).
Amplifying Impact: Driving Social Change Through Music
Featuring Emily White (Impact Concerts & Data; #iVoted Concerts; Collective Entertainment), Amy Morrison (Music Sustainability Alliance) & Blanco Brown (Artist).
Know Your Rights
With Alyssa Byrne (TuneCore Publishing), Sean McNamara (The MLC) & Neil Sheehan (Vocana).
Creator Tools: Empowering Artists to Build, Monetize & Engage
With Fabrice Sergent (Bandsintown), Rod Yancy (Bootleg), Matt Urmy (Artist Growth), Sammy Kaufman (Linktree) & Ryan Fletcher (237 Global).
The Power of Independent Distribution
With Brian Moroney (SoundOn/TikTok), Shilpa Sadagopan (SoundOn/TikTok) & Dashawn “Happie” White (Mega/Gamma).
Cool Tools: Bridging Tech & Talent
With Dorian Perron (Groover), Geoff Cubitt (StrmMusic) & Jason Wall (TourCntrl).
Music Managers Masterclass
Taylor Brigode (Head of Strategic Development, Red Light Management), Heather Kolker (Founder, Dreamshop Management)
MMF-US LA Summit Registration & Event Details
Pricing
- Current MMF-US members: Free
- New members: $40 (includes one-year membership)
- Renewing members: $50
- General admission: $100
Perks: Breakfast and lunch provided. Happy hour to follow in Amazon Studio126.
Note: Space is limited — reserve your spot today.
