NSAI Elects New Board Members, Names Parker Welling As Executive Committee Industry Liaison

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) announced the results of their ongoing multi-part board election, including the addition of two new songwriters to the organization’s 27-member Board.

Parker Welling, now in her second term as a board member, has been elected to serve as Industry Liaison on the executive committee, the small group of sitting members who act as the officers and leadership of the Board.

Songwriter Ben Williams has been elected to fill Welling’s former board seat for the remainder of her unexpired term. NSAI also announced the election of songwriter-artist Drew Baldridge, who joins the Board as an Artist-Writer Representative.

Additionally, current Board members Rhett Akins and Roger Brown were both reappointed, with Akins remaining an Artist-Writer Representative and Brown continuing as Legislative Chair.

These positions take effect immediately. The election process will conclude with a vote from the professional membership and additional selections by the NSAI Board to determine the remainder of the 2026 NSAI Board of Directors.