Songwriters Hall of Fame 2026 Nominees for Induction Announced

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – On Thursday, the Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF) announced the slate of nominees to be considered for induction at the organization’s 2026 Awards Gala in New York City.

The 33 candidates for 2026 are drawn from both performing and non-performing songwriters. The list includes Taylor Swift, Bob McDill, LL Cool J, Randy Bachman, Gene Simmons, David Byrne, and Larry Weiss, among others.

To qualify, a songwriter must have a catalog of notable songs and at least 20 years since their first commercial release.

Eligible voting members have until midnight EST on December 4, 2025, to submit ballots, selecting up to three nominees in each of the Songwriter and Performing Songwriter categories.

Winning candidates will be honored at the 2026 Induction & Awards Gala in New York City and will join a hall of fame that includes more than 400 of their peers.

Songwriters

Walter Afanasieff – All I Want For Christmas Is You * My All * Hero * Love Will Survive * One Sweet Day

Pete Bellotte – Hot Stuff * I Feel Love * Love To Love You Baby * Heaven Knows * Push It To The Limit

Andreas Carlsson – I Want It That Way * Bye Bye Bye * It’s Gonna Be Me * That’s The Way It Is * Waking Up In Vegas

Steve Kipner – Physical * Hard Habit To Break * Genie In A Bottle * These Words * Breakeven

Jeffrey LeVasseur p/k/a Jeffrey Steele – What Hurts The Most * My Wish * Knee Deep * The Cowboy In Me * I’d Give Anything/She’d Give Anything

Patrick Leonard – Like A Prayer * Live To Tell * Nevermind * You Want It Darker * Yet Another Movie

Terry Britten and Graham Lyle – What’s Love Got To Do With It * We Don’t Need Another Hero * Typical Male * Devil Woman * I Should Have Known Better

Bob McDill – Everything That Glitters Is Not Gold * Good Ole Boys Like Me * Gone Country * Don’t Close Your Eyes * Song Of The South

Kenny Nolan – Lady Marmalade * My Eyes Adored You * I Like Dreamin’ * Masterpiece * Get Dancin’

Martin Page – We Built This City * These Dreams * King Of Wishful Thinking * Faithful * Fallen Angel

Vini Poncia – Do I Love You * I Was Made For Lovin You * Oh My My * You Make Me Feel Like Dancing * Just Too Many People

Tom Snow – He’s So Shy * Let’s Hear it for the Boy * Dreaming of You * Don’t Know Much * After All

Christopher “Tricky” Stewart – Umbrella * Single Ladies * Obsessed * Just Fine * Break My Soul

Larry Weiss – Rhinestone Cowboy * Bend Me Shape Me * Hi Ho Silver Lining * Your Baby Doesn’t Love You Anymore * Darling Take Me Back

Performing Songwriters

Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America – A Horse with No Name * Ventura Highway * Sister Golden Hair * I Need You* Tin Man

David Byrne – Once In A Lifetime * Psycho Killer * Burning Down The House * Naive Melody (This Must Be the Place) * Strange Overtones

Richard Carpenter – Goodbye To Love * Top Of The World * Yesterday Once More * Only Yesterday * Merry Christmas Darling

Harry Wayne Casey – Rock Your Baby * Get Down Tonight * That’s The Way (I Like It) * (Shake Shake Shake) Shake Your Booty * Please Don’t Go

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings of The Guess Who – These Eyes * Laughing * No Time * American Woman * No Sugar Tonight / New Mother Nature

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS – Rock and Roll All Nite * I Love It Loud * Calling Dr. Love * Shout It Out Loud * Christine 16

Kenny Loggins – Danny’s Song * Footloose * Celebrate Me Home * Return to Pooh Corner * What A Fool Believes

Sarah McLachlan – Angel * Sweet Surrender * I Will Remember You * Building A Mystery * Adia

Alecia B. Moore p/k/a P!nk – Glitter in the Air * Just Like A Pill * Raise Your Glass * So What * What About Us

Boz Scaggs – Lido Shuffle * Lowdown * We’re All Alone * Thanks To You * Look What You’ve Done To Me

James Todd Smith p/k/a LL Cool J – Mama Said Knock You Out * I Need Love * Around The Way Girl * Going Back To Cali * Illegal Search

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) * Blank Space * Anti-Hero * Love Story * The Last Great American Dynasty

Charlotte Caffey, Kathy Valentine and Jane M. Wiedlin of The Go-Go’s – We Got The Beat * Our Lips Are Sealed * Vacation * Head Over Heels * This Town