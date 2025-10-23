Sphere Announces The Third Annual Sphere XO Student Design Challenge

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Sphere Entertainment announced the third annual Sphere XO Student Design Challenge, inviting local students to submit artwork that may be displayed on the Sphere’s high-tech exterior LED surface.

For 2026, the Design Challenge features a Pi Day theme, encouraging students to explore the intersection of art, design, and science.

Submissions are open to students from elementary school through college. Eight winners will be selected through a combination of public voting and a panel of judges.

Eight students — two each from elementary school, middle school, high school, and UNLV — will have their artwork displayed on the Exosphere, the Sphere’s exterior LED surface, lighting up the Las Vegas skyline on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, ahead of Pi Day on March 14.

Four of the winning submissions will be chosen by a public, worldwide vote, and four will be selected by a panel of judges.

In addition, winning high school and college students will receive a $10,000 educational scholarship from Sphere.

Winning elementary and middle school students will earn a $10,000 donation from Sphere for their school’s art program to support arts education, along with tickets for the entire school to attend a performance of The Wizard of Oz at the Sphere.