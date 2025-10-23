The Foo Fighters Announce U.S. Stadium Tour

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The legendary rock band Foo Fighters announced their first major tour in two years, set to kick off in late summer 2026.

The tour — the band’s first major run since their 2023–2024 Everything or Nothing at All trek — will see the Foo Fighters perform in 12 North American cities, beginning at Rogers Stadium in Toronto on August 4.

The run is currently scheduled to conclude at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on September 26, though the band hinted that more North American dates may be added.

Queens of the Stone Age are slated to provide support on all North American shows except for September 12 in Fargo.

Alongside the tour announcement, the Foo Fighters also revealed the release of their latest single, “Asking for a Friend.”

“Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we’ve been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing. From reuniting as a band and staring at a list of 30 years’ worth of songs to brush off, to reimagining versions with the incredible blessing of the one and only Ilan Rubin behind the drums, to reconnecting with our amazing fans and blasting them with everything we’ve got (no matter the size of the venue) — because we would not be here without them — we have the most solid core. And the sun is finally rising over the horizon,” Dave Grohl shared on his Substack, reflecting on their inspiration for the tour and new music.

FOO FIGHTERS 2026 Stadium Tour

August 4 — Toronto ON — Rogers Stadium

August 6 — Detroit MI — Ford Field

August 8 — Chicago IL — Soldier Field

August 10 — Cleveland OH — Huntington Bank Field

August 13 — Philadelphia PA — Lincoln Financial Field

August 15 — Nashville TN — Nissan Stadium

August 17 — Washington DC — Nationals Park

September 12 — Fargo ND — Fargodome

September 15 — Regina SK — Mosaic Stadium

September 17 — Edmonton AB — Commonwealth Stadium

September 20 — Vancouver BC — BC Place

September 26 — Las Vegas NV — Allegiant Stadium