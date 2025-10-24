Drake White Cancels Albany Show After Tour Bus Crash

ALBANY (CelebrityAccess) — Country artist Drake White was forced to canceled a performance after his tour bus was involved in a serious accident early Thursday morning.

White was en route to Albany for a show at Empire Live on his Keep It Movin’ Tour when the crash occurred.

Photos show a shattered front window and significant structural damage to the bus.

White said the band and crew escaped without serious injuries, though the driver was hospitalized.

The tour is expected to resume Friday at the Six String Grill and Stage in Foxborough, Massachusetts, followed by a show Saturday in Hampton, New Hampshire.

See Drake White’s statement on Instagram.