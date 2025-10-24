FEAT Strengthens Stance Against Ticket Scalping Across Europe At AGM In Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (CelebrityAccess) — The Face-value European Alliance for Ticketing (FEAT) held its annual general meeting in Barcelona on Friday, 17 October 2025. The largest and most well-attended AGM to date, it brought together members from eight countries to discuss ongoing efforts to end ticket scalping across Europe.

At the meeting, members updated the organization’s official position on resale, agreeing that tickets should only be resold via platforms approved by the event promoter, with newly barcoded tickets issued to buyers. All resale must occur at face value.

During the meeting, FEAT members reported 275 illegal resale listings across 2025 under the EU’s Digital Services Act, comprising nearly 1,000 tickets. Not a single response was received from the unauthorized websites — a further contravention of the DSA.

Members agreed to continue gathering evidence of DSA infringements and to lobby the EU for stronger enforcement, including stricter takedown requirements and faster escalation processes.

Founding directors Neo Sala (CEO of Doctor Music, which hosted this year’s AGM) and Scumeck Sabottka (CEO of MCT-Agentur) said:

“In FEAT’s sixth year, it’s great to see such strong representation at our AGM, along with agreement on our updated position of promoter-approved resale only. Unauthorized websites continue to list hundreds of tickets daily, ripping off tens of thousands of consumers across Europe each year. We have our eye on you.”