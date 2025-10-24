jump.global’s Garrett Lee Dies

(CelebrityAccess) — Garrett Lee, the Director of Operations and Events at the communications agency jump.global, has died.

His passing was announced by a statement from jump.global shared on social media. A cause of death was not disclosed.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of jump.global’s beloved Garrett Lee,” the statement said. “Garrett’s love and fullness will continue guiding and inspiring all of us, even if he is no longer here in physical form. His spirit is of resounding peace and prosperity – for all his loved ones to grow and heal with.”

Lee oversaw operations at jump.global, including special projects and events such as the jump.global Annual Summit, a leadership retreat focused on identity, wellness, and resiliency – and NO EGO, an anti-networking community mixer for music industry professionals.