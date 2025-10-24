Milk & Honey Launches A Record Label

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Milk & Honey, the multi-faceted entertainment company, announced the launch of a dedicated record label focused on pop and dance music and serving songwriting clients.

According to Music Business Worldwide, the L.A.-based label has a physical distribution agreement with The Orchard in place at launch.

In a press release, the company said the new label will distinguish itself as the first label to offer substantial master points to songwriters as a production royalty.

They also plan to focus on “transparent marketing commitments” and would consider single-track deals in the right situation, MBW reported.

“Today, artists and their managers have become more independent from the major labels and are building tremendous cottage industries, so we decided that now is the right time for us to enter the space. Milk & Honey is a house built by songwriters, and the firm has never lost its way in putting them first,” Milk & Honey founder Marcus Keller told MBW.

Dana Shayegan has been brought aboard to run the new label. With a career that spans more than two decades, Shayegan’s previous experience includes senior roles at iHeartRadio and The Collective, and he was the co-founder of the Carribean-focused label and artist services company Monk Music Group.