Soft Cell Co-Founder David James Ball Dead At 66

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — David James Ball, musician and one half of the pioneering electronic music duo Soft Cell, died on Wednesday, October 22. He was 66.

According to a statement announcing his passing, Ball died in his sleep at his home in London. A cause of death was not disclosed.

A native of Blackpool, Ball joined Marc Almond to form Soft Cell while both were students at Leeds Polytechnic in 1979. Their 1981 debut album, Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret, and its innovative sound helped pave the way for future synth-pop acts such as Yazoo, Eurythmics, Pet Shop Boys, and Erasure.

Their second single, Tainted Love, became a breakout hit for Soft Cell and was Britain’s best-selling single of 1981, topping charts in the U.K. and 17 other countries.

The duo formally disbanded in 1983 but reunited several times over the years, including in 2001 and again in 2018, when they performed a live show celebrating Soft Cell’s 40th anniversary.

Soft Cell released four studio albums between 1982 and 2021 — The Art of Falling Apart, This Last Night in Sodom, Cruelty Without Beauty, and *Happiness Not Included — scoring Top 10 hits with songs such as Bedsitter, Torch, What!, and Say Hello, Wave Goodbye.

Ball and Almond completed their album Danceteria shortly before Ball’s death in October 2025, according to NME. The duo last performed at the Rewind Festival in Henley-on-Thames in August.

Singer Marc Almond, Ball’s musical collaborator of 46 years, paid tribute to him as a “wonderfully brilliant musical genius.”

Ball is survived by his close family, including his four children.