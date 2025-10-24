Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Elvis Presley Biographer Peter Guralnick

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz  Contact MePosted on
2 0

Peter Guralnick has written the definitive Elvis Presley books, “Last Train to Memphis” and “Careless Love.” His latest is about Elvis’s manager, “The Colonel and the King: Tom Parker, Elvis Presley and the Partnership that Rocked the World.”

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/peter-guralnick/id1316200737?i=1000733121871

https://open.spotify.com/episode/57RJeCkMRa06VllxNLlAlL?si=DEY3Tsf1QlaSXSI3Vl7_nA

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/peter-guralnick-302212429/

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/40a99a83-89d4-4894-9e39-c02fb6dac5c1/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-peter-guralnick

Join CelebrityAccess Now