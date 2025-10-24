Warner Music Group Australia Partners With Cadillac

PORT MELBOURNE, Australia – As Cadillac makes its debut in Australia, the automotive brand announced a new marketing partnership with Warner Music Australia.

The partnership will showcase Cadillac’s newest all-electric mode, the Cadillac LYRIQ, and its AKG 19-speaker sound system with Warner artists putting their latest tracks to the ‘car test’ listening to new music outside the studio and in the confines of a luxury automobile.

As Warner Music Australia’s automotive partner, Cadillac will also support artists on tour, making their vehicles available for use by artists on the road in Australia.

“This exciting new partnership between Cadillac and Warner Music celebrates the powerful connection between music and the driving experience,” said Dan Rosen, President of Warner Music Australasia. “Whether it’s singing along to our favorite songs or finding the perfect playlist for the road, music is an essential part of every journey. We’re thrilled to join forces with Cadillac to show how music can elevate every drive, right here in Australia.”