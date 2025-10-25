Rock Am Ring Reports Record Sell-out

NÜRBURGRING (CelebrityAccess) — Promoter PRK DreamHaus has confirmed that all 90,000 weekend tickets for the Nürburgring event, Rock am Ring, are fully sold out, marking what the company described as “a historic milestone” for the popular rock fest.

The festival’s twin event, Rock im Park in Nuremberg, is also on track for a sell-out, with more than 50,000 tickets already sold.

According to PRK DreamHaus, the first 45,000 Rock am Ring tickets were snapped up within the first hour of presales in June 2025. While the 2025 edition also sold out quickly, this year’s event broke previous records.

“This sell-out in record time is an incredible sign of appreciation from our community,” said Matt Schwarz, organizer of Rock am Ring and Rock im Park.

Festival Director Jana Posth described the event as “more than a festival — it’s an emotional experience that connects people and creates lasting memories.”

Rock am Ring and Rock im Park 2026 will take place from June 5-7, featuring headline performances from Linkin Park, Iron Maiden, Volbeat, Limp Bizkit, Papa Roach, Bad Omens, Electric Callboy, Sabaton, and The Offspring, among others.