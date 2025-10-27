5 Seconds Of Summer Announce ‘Everyone’s A Star’ World Tour And New Album

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – History-making multiplatinum Australian alt-rock and future punk / pop band 5 Seconds of Summer have announced the ‘EVERYONE’S A STAR!’ world tour. The tour will kick off in March 2026 with a European and UK leg running through May, followed by U.S. dates from May to August including shows at New York City’s famed venue Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. The tour will conclude in the band’s home country of Australia next fall. See below for the full tour routing.

General on-sale begins on Friday, October 31 at 10am local time. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit https://5sos.com/.

Alongside today’s announcement of the Live Nation promoted tour, the band releases the highly anticipated single, “Telephone Busy” off their forthcoming album EVERYONE’S A STAR! out November 14th. “Telephone Busy” follows their most recent release, “Boyband” which served as an ode to their fans and a playful nod to the label that’s followed them throughout their career.

EVERYONE’S A STAR! TOUR

EUROPE / UK

Thu Mar 26 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena

Fri Mar 27 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Mon Mar 30 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Tue Mar 31 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Thu Apr 02 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Apr 04 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Sun Apr 05 – Cardiff, UK – International Arena

Tue Apr 07 – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome (Sportpaleis)

Wed Apr 08 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Fri Apr 10 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Mon Apr 13 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Tue Apr 14 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Thu Apr 16 – Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena

Sat Apr 18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet

Sun Apr 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Forum Black Box

Tue Apr 21 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Wed Apr 22 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

Fri Apr 24 – Budapest, Hungary – MVM Dome

Sat Apr 25 – Graz, Austria – Stadthalle

Mon Apr 27 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Tue Apr 28 – Milan, Italy – Forum Black Box

Thu Apr 30 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre

Fri May 01 – Valencia, Spain – Roig Arena

Sun May 03 – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

NORTH AMERICA

Fri May 29 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun May 31 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

Tue Jun 02 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

Wed Jun 03 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Jun 05 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Jun 07 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Tue Jun 09 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

Thu Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat Jun 13 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Jun 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jun 17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Fri Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sun Jun 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Jun 23 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Fri Jun 26 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Sat Jun 27 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Tue Jun 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Thu Jul 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 04 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 07 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Thu Jul 09 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sat Jul 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Jul 22 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Fri Jul 24 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Mon Jul 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Wed Jul 29 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

Wed Aug 05 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Thu Aug 06 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Aug 08 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun Aug 09 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Wed Aug 12 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Fri Aug 14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat Aug 15 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Aug 18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Thu Aug 20 – Kansas City, MO – TBA

Sat Aug 22 – Denver, CO – Junkyard

Wed Aug 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND

Sat Oct 24 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

Wed Oct 28 – Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage

Fri Oct 30 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Mon Nov 02 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Fri Nov 06 – Perth, Australia – Kings Park

Earlier this month, the band released the official video for their lead single “NOT OK,” directed by Hannah Lux Davis (Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Avril Lavigne). “NOT OK” marked the first song from their highly anticipated sixth studio album, EVERYONE’S A STAR! due out November 14th – and their first official new music since 2022.

To kick off the new chapter, the band surprised fans in Los Angeles with a pop-up performance. Announced just hours before showtime, thousands of fans lined up and down Sunset Boulevard eager to witness the start of the band’s new era and one-of-a-kind event.

The band debuted new songs off the album including lead single “NOT OK,” “Boyband” “Telephone Busy,” “No.1 Obsession” and “Everyone’s A Star!,” alongside fan favorites like “Youngblood,” “She’s So Perfect,” and “Teeth”.

EVERYONE’S A STAR! Tracklist:

1. Everyone’s A Star!

2. NOT OK

3. Telephone Busy

4. Boyband

5. No. 1 Obsession

6. I’m Scared I’ll Never Sleep

7. istillfeelthesame

8. Ghost

9. Sick of Myself

10. Evolve

11. The Rocks

12. Jawbreaker