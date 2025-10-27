Amazon Music Names Carter Faith As Next Breakthrough Artist

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Amazon Music announces rising Nashville star Carter Faith as their latest Breakthrough artist. Revealed last night at Amazon Music’s Country Music Month celebration at The Grand Ole Opry, Faith will receive substantial support from Amazon Music, including bespoke video and audio content, global marketing campaigns, increased visibility across Amazon Music’s playlists and programming, and unique opportunities to reach new audiences across Amazon’s diverse businesses.

As part of the campaign, Faith also released an Amazon Music Original cover of Addison Rae’s song, “Fame Is A Gun,” via MCA. Adding her soulful country style to the moody and introspective track, her warm vocals bring a new depth to the song, transforming its dark pop edge into a haunting country ballad.

“Carter Faith stands at the edge of something extraordinary. Few artists today embody both the emotional depth and stylistic individuality that she brings to her music,” said Emily Cohen Belote global lead, country music programming at Amazon Music. “Her songs feel both timeless and forward-looking—anchored in heartfelt storytelling while expanding what country music can sound and feel like. Carter’s artistry marks an exciting new chapter of honesty and innovation within the genre.”

“I had so much fun recording Addison Rae’s ‘Fame is a Gun’ with my producer Tofer Brown and my amazing band. I really wanted to find a song that I loved and could put my own spin on, Addison’s album has been on repeat for me since it came out, so it was a no brainer to cover one of her songs,” said Faith. “I love artists with a unique vision that is exciting to follow and watch unfold, she’s got that and I’m such a fan! I hope she loves our version.”

Breakthrough is Amazon Music’s program to support emerging artists, aimed at amplifying the best new talent and championing them at the most crucial moment in their careers. Amazon Music works with each Breakthrough artist and their teams to develop long-term, customized, global plans that are unique to each artist, with no two Breakthrough campaigns looking the same.

Recent Amazon Music Breakthrough artists include fellow country artists Dasha, Gabby Barrett, Nate Smith, Bailey Zimmerman, and BRELAND. Breakthrough includes increased visibility across their stations and playlists, such as Amazon Country Music’s global playlist “Country Heat,” but it also extends to livestream performances (including festivals), bespoke marketing activations and events, social promotion, merch offerings, Amazon Original songs, editorial content, and more. Breakthrough is a long-term program that allows Amazon Music to get behind an artist for the most crucial portion of their career.