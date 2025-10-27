AVA Presents Tapped To Restore And Operate The City Auditorium In Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (CelebrityAccess) — The City of Colorado Springs announced that Jesse Morreale’s AVA Presents has been selected as the operator for the historic City Auditorium.

First opened in 1923, the City Auditorium has hosted a who’s who of high-profile concerts over the years, including performances by Jimi Hendrix, Foo Fighters, Def Leppard, Tina Turner, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Weezer, Mötley Crüe, Creed, Widespread Panic, Korn, Sarah McLachlan, A Perfect Circle, Primus, John Prine, Marilyn Manson, Danzig, Megadeth, Slayer, Black Sabbath, and ZZ Top.

The City Auditorium features two performance spaces: the 4,000+ capacity main auditorium with a 68’ x 46’ stage and a full overhead fly area rising 60 feet above the stage, and a smaller, 230-capacity theater with a riggable 20’ x 36’ stage, separate entrance, and private dressing rooms.

In recent years, the venerable facility has required significant maintenance and investment to return it to full operation. AVA Presents plans to revitalize the City Auditorium as a major concert venue for the region through a public-private partnership with the City of Colorado Springs. The facility also includes dock storage and will feature four levels of dressing rooms, dedicated visiting production offices, and a backstage compound with guest amenities.

“This is an important step forward in bringing new life to one of our most beloved civic buildings,” said Ryan Trujillo, Deputy Chief of Staff for the City of Colorado Springs. “This project reflects our commitment to thoughtful downtown investment through public-private partnerships that create improved cultural opportunities for all residents.”

“I’m a Colorado Springs native and went to Palmer High, just blocks from the Auditorium, so this building holds personal meaning for me,” added Jesse Morreale, Principal of AVA Presents. “We’re honored to return it to the community as a destination for arts, culture, and shared experiences—not just as a concert venue, but as the creative heartbeat of downtown.”

The proposed lease agreement includes:

A five-year initial term with four optional five-year renewals, allowing up to 25 years of partnership.

All capital improvement investments to be made by AVA Presents.

No City funding required for deferred maintenance, renovation, or modernization of the property.

Continued City ownership of the building, with AVA Presents responsible for renovation, restoration, preservation, and day-to-day operations and programming once the venue is reopened.

A commitment to reintegrate community and cultural programming into the venue’s calendar.

Due to the nature of the lease—potentially below fair market value—City Council approval is required to finalize the agreement.