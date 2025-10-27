Beachlife Festival, Aviator Nation Dreamland And Limelight Hotels Partner For Concert Event

MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN, CA (CelebrityAccess) – The team (Allen Sanford and Rob Lissner) behind Southern California’s premier multi-day live music, art, and culinary experience BeachLife Festival is moving the party up north, bringing its signature premium experience to cooler elevations. In a collaboration that celebrates California’s vast landscape, BeachLife Festival and California lifestyle brand Aviator Nation Dreamland are joining forces with Aspen One, the company behind globally recognized brands including Aspen Snowmass, Limelight Hotels, The Little Nell, and Aspen Collection, known for their world-class guest service and for propelling the expansion of the Aspen ethos globally.

This December 2025, Aspen One will debut its newest Limelight Hotels property, Limelight Mammoth Hotel & Residences, its first in California. To mark the occasion, the three teams are bringing together their luxurious yet laid-back signature vibe for an exclusive hotel grand opening concert event, Limelight Live, on Friday, December 12, featuring music from Fitz and The Tantrums, Two Feet, and other special guests. Limited tickets are available now at https://www.beachlifefestival.com/limelight-live.

“Growing up in Southern California, we traded our boards for skis every winter as our moms packed us in the cards headed for the mountains, which was synonymous to surfing in the winter,” shares Sanford, Founder of BeachLife Festival. “Then all of a sudden, we fell in love with this thing called a snowboard, and the marriage between surf & snow was finalized. Carving through powder off Chair 23 is as pure and exciting as a head high summer day, and if you know BeachLife, you know that little paradise called Mammoth.”

“We are thrilled to open the doors of Limelight Mammoth and to join forces with a partner that shares our passion for creating extraordinary experiences,” said Evan Thomas, General Manager of Limelight Mammoth. “This partnership beautifully blends the Limelight brand’s commitment to excellence in guest experience and its deep appreciation for arts and culture with the energy and relevancy of BeachLife Festival. Bringing BeachLife’s iconic celebration of music, art, and culinary excellence to the mountains marks an exciting opportunity to unite our world-class, iconic setting with one of Southern California’s most inspiring cultural events.”

Paige Mycoski, Founder of Aviation Nation, adds, “We love Mammoth and we love to bring people together for rad experiences. We look forward to celebrating life in the mountains with the Mammoth community.”

Opening December 2025 and located steps from The Village and Village Gondola, the all-electric Limelight Mammoth Hotel & Residences ushers in a new era of luxury mountain hospitality, with service and amenities reaching new heights. Boasting 124 rooms, 25 suites, and 15 private residences, the hotel enjoys stunning views of the Sherwin Range, while thoughtfully curated amenity spaces embrace the natural beauty of the Sierra. Unparalleled beauty and legendary snow await just steps away on Mammoth Mountain, California’s highest lift-served summit. Limelight Mammoth will also be home to the Limelight Lounge, the Limelight’s signature “community living room” space that serves as a breakfast and coffee hub in the morning and an après escape in the afternoon and evening complete with craft cocktails, wood-fired pizza, and live music. This come-as-you-are, beautifully designed but laid-back space welcomes hotel guests and community members alike to gather and enjoy the Limelight Mammoth.

Inspired by 1970’s fashion and the music that defined that time period, Aviator Nation provides unique and exclusive high-quality merchandise. As an extension of Aviator Nation, the lifestyle brand expanded in 2020 with Aviator Nation Dreamland, an event space, music venue, bar, and restaurant. Originally launched in Malibu, California, Dreamland was created as a home for music and entertainment, offering the highest quality sound for an intimate venue on the west side of Los Angeles. Aviator Nation Dreamland is now bringing their talents for this special occasion to the mountains, helping to create an unforgettable live music experience.

Since launching in 2019, BeachLife has established a reputation for combining the best of Southern California’s idyllic culture into a one-of-a-kind immersive experience with something for everyone. Beyond the incredible live music, the festival also features wide-ranging food and drink offerings from acclaimed chefs, art installations and onsite activations highlighting various brand-focused fan engagements, giveaways, photo moments, and sustainable initiatives, as well as boutique shopping, games and interactive experiences.