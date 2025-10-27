BMG Elevates Camille Kenny, Diallobe Johnson, Quinn Bauducco, Daron Moore, and Edwin Camacho to Frontline VP Roles

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — BMG has announced a round of staff promotions across its U.S.-based Frontline Recordings A&R, Pop, R&B/Hip-Hop, Brand Partnerships, and Legal teams.

The promotions include five executives elevated to Vice President: Camille Kenny, VP, A&R, BMG Nashville; Diallobe Johnson, VP, Marketing; Quinn Bauducco, VP, Business & Legal Affairs; Daron Moore, VP, Brand Partnerships; and Edwin Camacho, appointed VP, Marketing Pop.

Camille Kenny joined BMG in 2024 as Sr. Director, A&R, managing BBR Music Group’s roster across Broken Bow, Stoney Creek, and Wheelhouse Records while scouting and developing new talent. In her new role, she reports to Katie Kerkhover.

Diallobe Johnson joined BMG in 2022 as Sr. Director, Marketing and has overseen major R&B/Hip-Hop campaigns for artists including Mustard, YG, and Maxwell. He reports to Tim Reid.

Daron Moore joined BMG in 2018 and was promoted to Sr. Director, Brand Partnerships in 2023, overseeing the development of creative collaborations for artists such as OneRepublic, YG, and DJ Khaled. In her new role, she reports to Jon Loba, President, Frontline Recordings, North America & LATAM.

Quinn Bauducco first joined BMG in 2019 as a Legal Intern in Los Angeles and rejoined the company in 2021 as Manager, Business & Legal Affairs. In 2023, he relocated to Nashville to lead Business & Legal Affairs for BBR Music Group. In his new role, Bauducco oversees BMG’s recorded music deals across all genres and has played a key role in agreements with artists including Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, YG, and Mustard. He reports directly to Keith Hauprich, General Counsel & EVP, Business & Legal Affairs.

“We believe in recognizing and investing in great people, and this latest round of promotions reflects the depth of talent driving our business forward,” said Jon Loba, President, Frontline Recordings, North America & LATAM. “Camille, Diallobe, Quinn, Daron, and Edwin have each demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic thinking, and a deep commitment to our artists and culture. We’re proud to see them step into these well-earned VP roles as we continue building a future-facing music company rooted in creativity, agility, and integrity.”