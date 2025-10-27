Brussels Expo’s Palais 1 Reopens as Immersive Entertainment Venue Terminal 1

BRUSSELS, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) — You Studio, Brussels Expo, FKP Scorpio Entertainment, and Stage Magic have announced a new partnership to reopen the iconic Palais 1 of Brussels Expo as a new entertainment venue, Terminal 1.

Slated to open in the fall of 2025, the 10,000-square-foot venue will be transformed into a dynamic space offering a range of programming, including digital art, interactive exhibitions, VR gaming, e-karting, and gastronomic experiences, which will rotate regularly.

The project is a collaboration between Brussels-based design studio You Studio (known for projects such as The Mint, Docks, and City2) and Fire-Starter, the entertainment division of Brussels Expo.

Terminal 1 will launch with The Last Days of POMPEII: The Immersive Exhibition — a large-scale sensory journey detailing the fate of the Roman city of Pompeii.

The exhibition is presented by entertainment giant FKP Scorpio (known for Kraftwerk and Ed Sheeran productions) and Belgian audience favorite Stage Magic (creators of Dino World, Cirque du Soleil, Viva Frida Kahlo, The Smurf Experience), and was developed by Madrid Artes Digitales (MAD).