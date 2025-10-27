Capitol Christian Music Group Signs Worship Leader And Songwriter Canaan Baca

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG) has announced the signing of worship leader and songwriter Canaan Baca to the group’s Worship Together label imprint. Baca makes his solo debut with the release today of his single “More Like Jesus,” an urgent, piano-driven anthem of surrender. The song, which showcases his tender yet commanding vocals, delivers a powerful message of finding true freedom in reflecting Christ’s image. It is already impacting listeners, landing in the CCLI Top 2000 worship songs and amassing over 7 million views on YouTube to date.

“I am so excited to see how God uses these songs to bless the Church! This is gonna be a fun season,” Baca said.

Jessica Marion, VP of Marketing and Song Promotion at CCMG states, “We are honored to welcome Canaan Baca to the Worship Together imprint. Worship Together exists to serve the creatives who serve the Church and that is exactly where Canaan’s heart aligns.” She adds, “As a gifted and genuine worship leader whose profound songs are already impacting the local church, we believe his songs will shape the sound and heart of the global church for years to come.”