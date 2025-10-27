Demi Lovato Announces The ‘It’s Not That Deep’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Following a sold-out, celebrated performance at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday night, GRAMMY-nominated global superstar Demi Lovato has officially announced her highly anticipated return to the road. The It’s Not That Deep Tour, with special guest ADÉLA, will bring Lovato’s high-energy dance-pop era to life across the U.S. and Canada in 2026, marking her first major headlining run in three years. Full routing and ticketing information is available below.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will feature music from Lovato’s latest studio album It’s Not That Deep (out now via DLG Recordings/Island Records) alongside the biggest hits of her career across 23 cities. The tour kicks off April 8 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, making stops in Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping May 25 at Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

At the Hollywood Palladium on October 25, Lovato gave fans a preview of what they can expect from the tour: an electric, celebratory energy that weaves in her new dance-pop bangers with her enduring hits and signature powerhouse vocals, guaranteeing that everyone will be on their feet dancing the entire show.

Lovato’s It’s Not That Deep era revisits the dance-pop sound laced throughout her previous hit records and brings a celebratory energy that’s about taking full control while letting inhibitions go, featuring tracks that demand late nights and dancefloors. The album’s release was preceded by its sleek and sexy electro-pop lead single “Fast,” the fierce and infectious anthemic pop banger “Here All Night,” and the irresistible, fan-demanded single “Kiss,” from which the album title was born through the lyric “It’s not that deep, unless you want it to be.” Alongside the release of the album, Demi dropped a live version of the new song “Let You Go,” delivering yet another signature powerhouse vocal performance.

TICKETS: Fans can participate in the Demi Lovato Artist Presale by signing up at livemu.sc/demilovato by Tuesday, October 28 at 10PM ET. Artist Presales for this tour are hosted by multiple ticketing sites but anyone who signs up can join the sale on Thursday, October 30 at 10AM local time. For Artist Presales on Ticketmaster, no code is needed – access is tied to your account. Artist Presales hosted on other sites may require a code for access. The general onsale begins Friday, October 31 at 10AM local for the U.S. and Canada.

Additional presales include:

● Citi Presale (U.S. only): Citi is the official card of Demi Lovato: It’s Not That Deep Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, October 29 at 10AM local time until 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

● American Express Presale (Canada): American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for Canadian shows before the general public beginning Wednesday, October 29 at 10AM local time until 10PM local time.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed VIP gift item, pre-show merch shopping & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com

DEMI LOVATO: IT’S NOT THAT DEEP TOUR DATES

Wed Apr 8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Apr 10 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Sun Apr 12 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Apr 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Apr 16 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Apr 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Mon Apr 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Apr 22 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Apr 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Arena

Mon Apr 27 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Wed Apr 29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri May 1 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat May 2 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Tue May 5 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri May 8 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat May 9 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Mon May 11 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wed May 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat May 16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Tue May 19 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Fri May 22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun May 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Mon May 25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

IT’S NOT THAT DEEP TRACKLISTING:

1. Fast

2. Here All Night

3. Frequency

4. Let You Go

5. Sorry to Myself

6. Little Bit

7. Say It

8. In My Head

9. Kiss

10. Before I Knew You

11. Ghost