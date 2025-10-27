Ghalia Volt Signs With Northstar Artists

MINNEAPOLIS (CelebrityAccess) — Blues artist Ghalia Volt has officially signed with the independent booking agency Northstar Artists.

A native of Belgium, Volt began her career busking in her hometown of Brussels before relocating to the U.S. to pursue music full time.

In 2018, she recorded her album Mississippi Blend at Zebra Ranch in Coldwater, Mississippi, with contributions from Cody Dickinson and Cedric Burnside on drums, and harmonica work from Watermelon Slim on five tracks.

During the pandemic, Volt pared her live band down to a solo act, learning to play multiple instruments simultaneously.

“I started playing on a real drum set—kick, snare, and hi-hat—plus a tambourine with my two feet, while playing slide guitar and singing at the same time,” Volt said.

Her most recent studio album, Shout Sister Shout, debuted in 2023 on Ruf Records.

At Northstar, she joins a roster that includes Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Allman Betts Band, Joanne Shaw Taylor, The BoDeans, JD Simo, Luther Dickinson, and numerous others.