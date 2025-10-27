Global Nonprofit WhyHunger Partners With Grammy Award-Winning Artist SAINt JHN

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – WhyHunger has announced a new partnership with GRAMMY Award-winning Guyanese-American artist SAINt JHN in support of the global nonprofit’s Hungerthon, an educational and fundraising campaign addressing the root causes of hunger in America and advancing everyone’s right to nutritious food. Limited-edition merch will be available starting November 6 at Hungerthon.org, including a black hoodie and white t-shirt.

In honor of the partnership, WhyHunger and SAINt JHN will host a pop-up dinner at New York City’s Phoenix Palace on November 6, 2025. Together, they have curated an immersive event with Chef Zhan Chen of Potluck Club & Phoenix Palace, including Guyanese-Chinese menu items, beverages, and a cohort of high-profile guests from across hip-hop, R&B, and culture. The night will commence with a cocktail hour followed by speeches and dinner. Tickets are priced at $300 per guest—including one t-shirt.

Jenique Jones, Executive Director of WhyHunger, says “We are thrilled to partner with SAINt JHN to amplify WhyHunger’s work and connect his fans and supporters to our mission to end hunger. The power an artist has to impact positive change when they bring their authentic self to a cause they are passionate about cannot be understated, and we are so excited to team up with SAINt JHN in the fight for justice.”

Raising $1 million last year, WhyHunger’s 40th Hungerthon campaign will kickoff November 3rd, uniting thousands of supporters across the U.S., along with radio partners SiriusXM and iHeartRadio New York, and artists including Bruce Springsteen and Yoko Ono Lennon, all of whom share a vision of a hunger-free future. At the intersection of music, food, and social justice, this intentional and innovative partnership ultimately sees WhyHunger’s mission seamlessly align with SAINt JHN’s heritage and values.

WhyHunger celebrated its 50th anniversary this year at its Annual Chapin Awards Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City, raising over $600,000 to end hunger and injustice at its root. In addition to special performances from Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, and members of The Fab Faux with Music Director Will Lee, the event honored Benatar and Giraldo with the ASCAP Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award. Meanwhile, CNN’s Laura Coates was commemorated with the inaugural Bill Ayres Social Justice Award.

In the last five years, WhyHunger has connected 5.3 million people to food and invested $10.8 million in community-led solutions globally. The nonprofit works in 24 countries around the globe to end hunger and advance the human right to nutritious food for all.