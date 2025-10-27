HAPPENS Alternative And Rock Radio Discovery Event Launch Unsigned Artists Contest

LAS VEGAS, NV (CelebrityAccess) – #HAPPENS, the annual alternative and rock music discovery event at the forefront of the industry, returns for its ninth year with a contest giving unsigned artists the chance to break through on one of music’s most buzzworthy stages.

Over the years, #HAPPENS has hosted performances by artists who went on to become household names, including Daughtry, Mammoth, Bush, The Offspring, Nickelback, Alter Bridge, Papa Roach, Disturbed, Incubus, Gavin Rossdale, Biffy Clyro, Almost Monday, Mod Sun, and many more. The event has solidified itself as a launchpad for both emerging and established talent. For contest rules and more information, please visit HERE.

Just a few alumni success stories include Mod Sun and The Haunt teaming up for the collaborative single “Own Me,” which hit #1 on both the Active Rock and Alternative Radio charts, while Bones UK earned a GRAMMY nomination and Badflower scored two #1 hits on the Mainstream Rock Airplay charts—showcasing the impact of the #HAPPENS community.

“#Happens means a lot to Hollywood Records — it’s a proven platform for launching projects and building awareness with our radio partners. Both Little Image and Almost Monday are #Happens alumni, and each achieved #1 songs shortly after their performances!” ~ Buddy Deal, Hollywood Records Vice President of Promotion Rock Formats

“#Happens has been a great platform to launch emerging artists and get invaluable face time with radio professionals. Sumerian has been able to make significant impressions these last few years at the convention and we look forward to doing more!” ~ Mike Jakubow, Sumerian Records Vice President

“The Happens radio conference has proven to be extremely effective for introducing artists to the radio community for our label. Each year, we have brought our artists to not only expose our music to influential radio programmers from across the country, but our artists are able to meet these programmers and create personal relationships. This conference is an important resource for our Epitaph radio campaigns.” ~ Edie Lundeen, Epitaph Records SVP of Radio Promotion

Now, one unsigned alt or rock band will earn a showcase slot valued at over $20,000 at #HAPPENS Las Vegas 2026 (February 25–27, 2026). They will perform live in front of label execs, radio programmers, streaming curators, culture tastemakers, superfans, and potential collaborators.

How to Enter:

Follow @hashtag.happens on Instagram Post a live performance video and use #PlayHappens2026 Tag @hashtag.happens as a collaborator (Optional) Tag your local alt/rock radio station

Deadline: December 12, 2025 – Bands must be 21+ and are responsible for their own travel and accommodations.