HYBE Partners With The Los Angeles Football Club In First-Ever Major League Soccer Sponsorship

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – In celebration of the strong ties between Los Angeles and South Korea and the Korean influences that define LA’s cultural identity, global entertainment lifestyle platform company HYBE is teaming up with the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) to sponsor the first Audi 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup Playoff home game at BMO Stadium on October 29, marking the first-ever collaboration between HYBE and MLS.

As part of the sponsorship, HYBE and LAFC will host a special fan activation during the playoff match that brings the essence of K-pop to BMO Stadium. This one-of-a-kind celebration will feature Korean-inspired cuisine from local vendors Love Hour and Kogi BBQ and a lightshow set to HYBE artist songs, filling the stadium with the infectious spirit of K-pop. The event will give LAFC supporters a chance to experience the immersive fan engagement that defines HYBE’s brand and celebrate K-Culture’s impact on Los Angeles, inviting the entire city to share in an evening that blends culture, music, and community.

“Music and sport have the power to transcend borders and language, and LAFC has created new bridges between South Korea, the U.S., and the world,” said Bang Si-Hyuk, Chairman of HYBE. “Los Angeles’ tremendous diversity and rich heritage of Korean culture made LAFC the perfect partner for HYBE’s first MLS collaboration, and we could not be more excited to strengthen our bond with fans in LA.”

“The Americas represent one of HYBE’s most dynamic growth frontiers, and our partnership with LAFC only deepens our presence and cultural impact here,” said Isaac Lee, Chairman and CEO of HYBE America. “This event is a celebration of the power of fandom to connect audiences across sports, music, food, entertainment, and culture. HYBE remains committed to uniting cultures through music, storytelling, and live experiences that defy boundaries, and we will continue creating entertainment that resonates across the world.”

“We’re honored to be chosen as HYBE’s first Major League Soccer partner. At LAFC, we know the power of passionate fan culture, and HYBE shares that same energy and commitment,” said LAFC Co-President Larry Freedman. “Together we will create an unforgettable experience at BMO Stadium that highlights the energy of K-pop and the inclusivity of our club and city, while showcasing the global spirit that defines HYBE and LAFC.”

HYBE and LAFC’s new partnership is a testament to HYBE’s dedication to promoting Korean culture while also fostering the global growth of K-pop. By working hand-in-hand with regional leaders, HYBE ensures that its efforts respect local traditions and allow diverse cultures to thrive, creating a more authentic and inclusive fan experience.