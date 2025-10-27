Jazz Legend Jack DeJohnette, Drummer on Miles Davis’ “Bitches Brew,” Dies at 83

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Jack DeJohnette, the Grammy-winning jazz drummer, musician, and composer whose work helped shape the sound of modern jazz on landmark recordings such as Miles Davis’ Bitches Brew, died in New York on October 26. He was 83.

His death was announced Monday through his official social media channels, which stated that DeJohnette “died peacefully at Kingston Hospital, NY, surrounded by his wife, family, and close friends.” The Associated Press reported that the cause was congestive heart failure.

A Chicago native, DeJohnette first trained as a classical pianist before turning to drums in high school, learning the intricacies of jazz from a neighborhood musician. In his early years on the Chicago scene, he explored R&B, jazz, and avant-garde music, performing both with his own groups and with other local players such as Richard Abrams.

After moving to New York City in 1966, DeJohnette joined the Charles Lloyd Quartet, where he met future collaborator Keith Jarrett. He went on to perform with artists including Betty Carter and Bill Evans, joining Evans’ trio in time to record the acclaimed Bill Evans at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 1968.

The following year, DeJohnette joined Miles Davis’ band, serving as the primary drummer on Davis’ groundbreaking 1969 fusion album Bitches Brew, a recording that redefined the direction of jazz for decades to come.

Alongside his collaborations with major artists, DeJohnette built a prolific solo career, beginning with his 1968 debut The DeJohnette Complex and continuing through albums such as Have You Heard, Sorcery, and Cosmic Chicken. He later formed his own groups, including the acclaimed ensemble Special Edition, while maintaining close partnerships with Jarrett, Pat Metheny, and Dewey Redman.

In 2012, DeJohnette was named an NEA Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts for his “significant lifetime contributions” to the genre.

Over his career, he earned six Grammy nominations and won two: Best New Age Album in 2009, and Best Jazz Instrumental Album in 2022 for Skyline, his 2021 collaboration with Ron Carter and Gonzalo Rubalcaba.