‘Lassie’ Actor June Lockhart, Dead At 100

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — June Lockhart, the American actor of stage and screen best known for her roles in Meet Me in St. Louis and Lassie, died on Saturday in Los Angeles. She was 100.

A spokesperson for the family told the Associated Press that Lockhart died of natural causes at her home in Santa Monica.

“We will miss this truly remarkable woman, mom, and grandmama,” her family said in a statement to the AP.

Born in New York City in 1925, Lockhart made her professional debut at age eight, playing Mimsey in a Metropolitan Opera production of Peter Ibbetson.

She made her film debut in 1938 as Belinda Cratchit in MGM’s A Christmas Carol, later appearing in Meet Me in St. Louis, Keep Your Powder Dry, and She-Wolf of London, among others.

In the 1950s and 1960s, she became a television fixture, most notably portraying the matriarch Ruth Martin in Lassie and Maureen Robinson in the science-fiction classic Lost in Space.

In later years, she returned to the Lost in Space universe as a voice actor in Netflix’s 2021 reboot of the series.

Beyond her acting career, Lockhart maintained close ties to NASA, serving as a spokesperson and attending numerous events celebrating space exploration.