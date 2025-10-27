Matt Rife Breaks Record For Most Tickets Sold For A Comedy Show At Honda Center

ANAHEIM, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Honda Center, the anchor of Anaheim’s transformative mixed-use entertainment district, OCVIBE, is proud to announce that comedian Matt Rife officially broke the arena’s record for the most tickets sold for a comedy show during his Stay Golden Tour performance on Saturday, October 18.

Performing to a sold-out crowd, Rife delivered an unforgettable night of laughter alongside fellow comedians Adam Ray and Clayton Thomas. The milestone underscores Honda Center’s growing reputation as one of Southern California’s premier destinations for top-tier live entertainment.

“Honda Center has hosted some of the biggest names in comedy over the past three decades, but Matt Rife’s record-breaking performance represents a new benchmark for live entertainment in Orange County,” said Eric Bresler, Senior Vice President of Entertainment, OC Sports & Entertainment. “His ability to connect with audiences at this scale speaks not only to his meteoric rise, but also to the kind of dynamic, can’t-miss experiences we’re proud to bring to OCVIBE and the region.”

Produced by Live Nation, the Stay Golden Tour follows Rife’s hugely successful ProbleMATTic World Tour and spans 32 arenas and amphitheaters across North America. Concluding in December 2025, Stay Golden includes several of Rife’s largest audiences to date, including his first-ever headline show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.