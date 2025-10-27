Miguel Kicks Off 2026 With Major International ‘CAOS Tour’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following the release of his latest album, CAOS on October 23rd, Grammy Award-winning artist Miguel announced plans for a major international tour in 2026.

Promoted by Live Nation, the 41-date CAOS Tour kicks off at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta on February 10th with U.S. shows scheduled to wrap on March 21 at 713 Music Hall in Houston.

Miguel then heads across the Atlantic for a run of shows in the UK and Europe, starting at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester on April 3 and concluding at Razzmatazz in Barcelona on May 5th.

Jean Dawson and Channel Tres will provide support on all U.S. shows while Channel Tress will join as a special guest at Miguel’s performance at Kia Forum in Los Angeles on March 13th.

TOUR DATES:

Tue Feb 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy^

Wed Feb 11 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium^

Fri Feb 13 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome^

Sat Feb 14 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

Sun Feb 15 – Washington, DC – The Anthem^

Tue Feb 17 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS^

Wed Feb 18 – Toronto, ON – History^

Sat Feb 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark^

Sun Feb 22 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre^

Tue Feb 24 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall^

Thu Feb 26 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre^

Fri Feb 27 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center^

Sat Feb 28 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom^

Mon Mar 02 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory^

Tue Mar 03 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live^

Thu Mar 05 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium^

Fri Mar 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex^

Sun Mar 08 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium^

Mon Mar 09 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater^

Tue Mar 10 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre^

Thu Mar 12 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium^

Fri Mar 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^*

Sat Mar 14 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre^

Mon Mar 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre^

Wed Mar 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater^

Fri Mar 20 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

Sat Mar 21 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall^

Mon Apr 13 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

Tue Apr 14 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

Thu Apr 16 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

Sun Apr 19 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine

Mon Apr 20 – Paris, FR – L’Olympia

Thu Apr 23 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria

Fri Apr 24 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

Sun Apr 26 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt

Mon Apr 27 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle

Wed Apr 29 – Prague, CZ – SaSaZu

Thu Apr 30 – Zurich, CH – X-TRA

Sat May 02 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz

Mon May 04 – Madrid, ES – La Riviera

Tue May 05 – Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz