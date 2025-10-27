Nelly Furtado Announces She’s Stepping Away from Touring

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning Canadian singer and songwriter Nelly Furtado, known for hits such as Turn Off the Light and Promiscuous, announced that she is stepping away from touring.

In a lengthy social media post on Friday, Furtado reflected on her career, including the release of her debut album 25 years ago and her first performance as a professional artist at Lilith Fair.

“25 years later, my music has reached a whole new generation of fans and I couldn’t be happier about that. In the year 2000, I remember feeling purpose in hoping some kid would dust off the Whoa, Nelly! vinyl one day in a record shop and think it was cool or inspiring. I never could have guessed that there would be so many new ways to discover ‘old’ music in 2025! To have so many people rediscovering my music has been surreal and joyful. It’s been so fun embracing this opportunity, getting out on stages again, and seeing up close the true lasting power of good music. It’s made me really believe in magic,” Furtado wrote.

She went on to say that she plans to step back from life on the road and refocus on songwriting and other creative projects for the foreseeable future.

“All this aside, I have decided to step away from performance for the foreseeable future and pursue some other creative and personal endeavors that I feel would better suit this next phase of my life,” Furtado wrote. “I have enjoyed my career immensely, and I still love writing music, as I have always seen it as a hobby I was lucky enough to make into a career. I’ll identify as a songwriter forever.”

Furtado also thanked her team and fans for their decades of support.

“Endless gratitude to anyone who has ever listened and vibrated with my music and attended any of my shows. I love you and your open hearts,” she added. “I deeply thank all of those who have worked so hard to help me make my pop dreams come true on a creative and organizational level. I thank all my brilliant collaborators and loyal champions.”