Peter Frampton To Mark The 50th Anniversary of ‘Frampton Comes Alive’ With A Special Live Show In Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning guitar legend Peter Frampton announced plans to record a special to mark the 50th anniversary of his landmark album Frampton Comes Alive! on November 8 in Nashville.

“Frampton Comes Alive 50th Hits and More” will take place at Analog at Hutton Hotel in front of a live audience and will be aired on Public Television as well as Youtube.

The special will feature Frampton performing a selection of his biggest hits and fan favorites in an exclusive live setting.

The 50th anniversary tribute arrives on the heels of Frampton’s extensive “Let’s Do It Again!” headline tour, with its third leg wrapping up in Orlando on November 4.

Despite announcing a farewell run in 2019 due to a diagnosis of the degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis, Frampton has spent the last few years touring the country over, appearing on stages across America, sitting in with the house band at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.