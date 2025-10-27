Play It Again Music Expands Team With Amy O’Connor And Molly Reinold

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Play It Again Music has expanded its team, adding Amy O’Connor as Director of Digital and Streaming and Molly Reinold as Creative Director.

As the Director of Digital and Streaming, O’Connor will lead all digital strategy and streaming initiatives across the company’s publishing, artist management, and label divisions. Reinold, in her new role as Creative Director, will oversee creative strategy and development for Play It Again Music’s songwriter and catalog roster, spanning publishing, artist management, and label divisions.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Molly and Amy to the PIA family,” says Dallas Davidson, mega-hit songwriter and founder of PIA. “Their drive, creativity, and expertise will be key as we continue to build on the momentum we’ve seen with our artists. This is a really exciting moment for PIA, and their additions will help keep us pushing forward with full force.”

The announcement follows a string of exciting milestones for the PIA roster. Last week, Slater Nalley announced his major label record deal with Warner Music Nashville / Warner Records in partnership with 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. To celebrate the news, Nalley released his debut single, “Foolish Pride.” The 18-year-old Georgia native first captured national attention on season 23 of American Idol, finishing in the Top 5 and earning praise for his authenticity, gravelly vocals, and soulful twang.

Earlier this month, rising PIA singer-songwriter Faith Hopkins released her debut EP, Love & Insanity. Following the release, Hopkins landed the cover of Spotify’s “Fresh Finds” playlist. Last week, Hopkins took the stage with co-writers and friends—including Nalley and Davidson—at the PIA Grindhouse Nashville Takeover at 6th and Peabody, where she performed new tracks off the new EP.