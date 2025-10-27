Post Malone And Jelly Roll To Headline Boots In The Park

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (CelebrityAccess) – Activated Events, the leading independent live events company known for producing unforgettable large-scale music festivals, is excited to announce the return of Boots In The Park to Albuquerque, NM, at the iconic Balloon Fiesta Park. The electrifying two-day festival takes place Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16, 2026, featuring an all-star lineup led by Post Malone and Jelly Roll, two of the biggest names in country and pop music, along with Jessie Murph, Koe Wetzel, Max McNown, Tyler Hubbard and many more.

New this year, Boots In The Park has added a Texas Country Stage, celebrating the rich sound and storytelling roots of Albuquerque’s neighbor to the east. Fans can catch Texas favorites Cody Jinks, Randy Rogers Band, Clay Walker, Josh Abbott Band, Bri Bagwell and more bringing their trademark grit, heart, and authenticity for a true Lone Star experience. The addition offers an even broader range of country music experiences, from chart-topping headliners to the soulful sound of Texas country favorites

Fans will enjoy over 20 artists across multiple stages along with line dancing, whiskey and tequila tastings, craft food from local vendors, a wide variety of beverages, including cold beer and handcrafted cocktails, and immersive art installations.

Jelly Roll, fresh off his award-winning year and breakout success in country music, takes the stage Friday night with his soul-baring lyrics and genre-blending sound. With smash hits like “Save Me,” “Need A Favor,” and “Son of a Sinner,” he continues to connect with audiences on a deeply personal level.

Post Malone will headline Saturday night, bringing his chart-dominating, genre-bending style to the Boots In The Park stage. With his recent crossover into country, including the mega-hit “I Had Some Help” and an upcoming country album, Post is redefining what it means to be a modern music icon.

“We’re proud to return to Albuquerque for year three of Boots In The Park” said Steve Thacher, CEO of Activated Events. “New Mexico embraced this festival from the start, and it’s quickly becoming a destination event. With a powerhouse lineup featuring Post Malone and Jelly Roll, and the addition of Texas Country favorites, this year will be our biggest yet.”

This two-day country music celebration goes on sale to the general public Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10am MT. Pre-sale registration is now open, fans can complete this form to gain access to lowest priced tickets on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 10am MT. General Admission and VIP tickets will be available. For more information on the full lineup, ticket options, and event details, visit bootsinthepark.com.