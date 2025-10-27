Primary Wave Music Promotes Two Across Sync And Creative Teams

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Primary Wave Music, the leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary music in the world, announces today two exciting and well-deserved promotions across the company’s sync and creative teams. Peter Kurczaba will move up to Vice President of Sync, while Cleome Barber has been promoted to Director, Creative A&R. Both are integral parts of the company’s Sync and Creative teams and will continue to report to Marty Silverstone, President of Global Sync, and Justin Shukat, President of Primary Wave Music, respectively. Kurczaba and Barber will both continue to work out of the company’s Los Angeles office.

A 9-year veteran of Primary Wave, Kurczaba started as an intern and quickly rose through the ranks most recently holding the title of Senior Director, Creative Sync. This hard-earned promotion to Vice President, Creative Sync comes just a year after being promoted to Senior Director. In this new role, Kurczaba will continue to be responsible for sync activity across various media outlets. He was also part of the ground-breaking team behind the original and Emmy-winning song “A Beautiful Game” by Ed Sheeran (co-written by Sheeran, Max Martin, and PW’s Foy Vance). In the past year, Kurczaba confirmed a number of significant placements including Chris Isaak’s “Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing” in the trailer for Apple TV’s Bad Monkey, as well as in show uses from Bob Marley, Toots and the Maytals, Gerry Goffin and KT Tunstall. Kurczaba was also part of the team that put together the covers of Tom Petty songs that were not only featured in-show, but also on the accompanying soundtrack featuring Primary Wave artists Stephen Marley, Goldford, and Chiiild. His sync placements in the last year have grossed seven figures and include Shrinking, Caught Stealing, The Smashing Machine, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Doc, Dexter:Resurrection, Yellowjackets, The Irrational, Christy, F1, The Cat in the Hat, Happy Face, Tracker, and Mickey 17, as well as the US Open, the PGA Tour and advertisements for Dr. Pepper and Universal Studios Resorts Orlando & Hollywood. Kurczaba has worked and continues to work closely with Primary Wave’s creative team, sourcing remixes and covers for key catalogs including Sun Records, Sly and the Family Stone, Isaac Hayes, and David Porter.

Of his promotion, Kurczaba shared, “After nearly a decade at Primary Wave, I continue to be inspired by the creativity, care, and collaboration that define our team. It’s been incredible to see our growth and impact under Marty’s leadership, and I’m excited to keep creating new opportunities for our iconic artists and songwriters.”

“It’s been very rewarding to see Peter grow as a creative exec over the past decade” said Silverstone. He continues, “He brings a rare mix of drive, leadership and musicality that consistently leads to meaningful opportunities for Primary Wave and for our artists.”

Barber joined Primary Wave Music’s creative team in 2020 as an intern, making a huge impact from day one. She was brought in full time a year later as A&R coordinator and quickly climbed the ranks thanks to her incredible work ethic and ear for great sound. In 2022, Barber was promoted to A&R manager and – in three short years – will now tackle the role of Director, Creative A&R. Over the course of her five years at the company, she has been a part of the team who oversaw releases from artists who are a mainstay on the Billboard charts including Benson Boone, KATSEYE, Hozier, Doja Cat, Anne-Marie, and others. At home in Primary Wave’s studio, Barber has A&R several songs which include “The Dinner” from Ryan Linvill & ROLE MODEL, “On & On” from Dante Jones & FLO, “Just Can’t Get Enough” with Teddy Pendergrass & Channel Tres, and the brand new M-Phazes/Ruel collab, “Kicking My Feet.” In addition to her work in the studio, Barber is the team’s go-to for creative camp and other events happening in LA. She was responsible for the “Pajama Party” event at Willis Wonderland this past summer which not only celebrated the legacy of the legendary Allee Willis but built a community for women creatives in partnership with Push-Up Bra LA. She also worked closely with members of her team on the Allee Willis interpolation camp which spawned several hits to be released in 2026.

“It’s such a privilege to be part of a team that values creativity, integrity, and passion above all,” said Barber. “As I step into this role, I am deeply grateful to every person that has championed me and my work over the years, particularly my mentors Justin Shukat & Jake Livingston!”

Shukat, added, “Cleome is one of a kind, her knowledge of the Primary Wave catalog, her thoughtful proactive approach is something all on our team look up to. It brings me great pride to promote her to Director of Creative A&R.”