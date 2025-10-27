StubHub Named Official Partner Of Peachtree Entertainment

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – StubHub, leading global secondary ticketing marketplace for live events, today announced a new partnership with Peachtree Entertainment, one of the fastest-growing live entertainment companies in the US. Through this partnership, StubHub becomes an “Official Partner” of Peachtree Entertainment, providing fans with seamless, secure access to tickets for more than 19 live music events across the country — including the flagship Rock the Country tour and a lineup of high-energy music festivals.

The partnership marks another milestone in StubHub’s direct issuance expansion, offering fans enhanced access and service through its trusted FanProtect Guarantee. Peachtree Entertainment joins StubHub’s growing roster of live music partners as the company strengthens its relationships with promoters and rights holders across North America.

“This partnership is about delivering fans a better ticketing experience, simple, secure, and built around access,” said Adam Budelli, Head of Partnerships at StubHub. “Peachtree has built some of the most exciting live events in the country, and we’re proud to help bring their shows to even more fans while giving promoters new ways to reach audiences and sell out faster.”

Fans will be able to purchase tickets to Peachtree’s 2026 events — including Rock the South, Rock the Country, Auburn Rodeo, Tailgates ‘N Tallboys, and GATA Jam — directly through StubHub. When events sell out or when plans change, fans will also have the ability to buy and sell Peachtree event tickets safely on StubHub, ensuring a reliable way to access or resell tickets for any of Peachtree’s major shows.

“StubHub’s technology and global reach make them an ideal partner as we expand our live event footprint,” said Justin Andrews, VP of Ticketing & Revenue at Peachtree Entertainment. “This partnership not only streamlines how we distribute tickets but also enhances fan access, giving audiences a trusted and flexible way to buy and resell tickets for our shows.”

Peachtree Entertainment has quickly emerged as a leading independent promoter, producing major country and rock festivals nationwide. This partnership reinforces StubHub’s commitment to working directly with event organizers to expand fan access and enhance the live music experience. Together, StubHub and Peachtree will bring fans across the U.S. closer to the shows they love, all backed by StubHub’s FanProtect Guarantee.