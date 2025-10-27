TicketData: Free Live Music Ticket Data Tool For Touring Insights

(HYPEBOT) – TicketData provides visibility into the ticket resale-market activity for live events. While resale is a dirty word for many, this free live music ticket data tool tracks resale pricing and availability that can help artists, managers, agents, and fans understand how demand changes before show dates.

Keith Pagello summarizes his new platform this way: “The simplest way to think about TicketData is that it gives everyone in the live events world a clear window into what’s really happening with ticket demand on the resale market. Resale is one of those things that’s always been treated like a black box, and I want to change that.” By aggregating and visualizing secondary-market listings, TicketData shows where fans are paying above face value, where prices are softening, and how those indicators shift as a show approaches.

For touring teams, these signals can highlight demand strength or softness earlier than primary-sales reports typically do.

Practical Applications for Touring Professionals

For artists, agents, and managers, TicketData offers a supplemental layer of data that can inform day-to-day decisions. “You can see if prices are climbing in certain cities or if certain sections of the venue are getting stuck, and use that to adjust marketing pushes,” notes Pagello. “The spikes—both up and down—are almost always more apparent in the resale data before they start impacting primary sales.”

In practice, teams can identify slower-moving markets earlier, refine geo-targeted advertising, or time the release of held inventory based on the data. The goal is to respond to market behavior as it develops, rather than after trends are already visible in primary channels.

Using Historical Data for Future Planning

TicketData also maintains a historical record for every tracked show. Users can review past pricing and availability trends by city, venue, or artist cohort to support routing, venue selection, and pricing strategies.

“Every show that happens stays in the system,” Pagello explains. “You can see how other artists have performed in a certain venue or city and use that to your advantage.”

Public data currently extends back to 2023, with plans to integrate records reaching to 2011. This archive helps contextualize real-time signals with longer-term patterns across markets.

Open Access for Fans and Industry Professionals

The TicketData,com platform is open to all. “I want the data to be accessible to both fans and industry people, on both the primary and resale sides,” Pagello says. “I’ve felt that this data should be out there for so many years, and now it finally is.”

Fans can use the information to assess value before purchasing; professionals can incorporate the same signals into planning and measurement.

Data Transparency in the Live Music Ecosystem

As live touring evolves, live music industry data tools like TicketData can broaden visibility into demand behavior. Combining real-time resale signals with historical context provides a fuller picture of audience interest across markets and timeframes.

Among limited number of platforms providing live music data, Bandsintown offers its own data tools free to Artists. Venues, festivals and promoters can also access data via its Bandsintown PRO marketing platform.

Learn More About TicketData

To explore current and past event trends, visit TicketData.com.

Bruce Houghton is Founder & Editor of Hypebot, Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of Skyline Artists.