Tickets For Good Names Veteran Ticketing Executive Henk Schuit As European Board Advisor

SHEFFIELD, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Tickets for Good—the leading platform providing free and heavily discounted tickets, bringing together global live events and new audiences—has today announced the appointment of live entertainment and ticketing veteran Henk Schuit as European Board Advisor.

Henk has over 30 years of senior leadership experience in these sectors, previously Managing Director at Eventim Nederland (part of CTS Eventim, Europe’s largest ticketing and live entertainment group) and continues to serve on the board of the Association of Event Makers (VVEM) as Vice Chairman.

In his advisory role, Henk will guide the strategic growth of Tickets for Good (TfG) across Europe with a focus on the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany, helping to strengthen industry partnerships and shape the platform’s regional operations and market entry strategy.

The news is shared following the early 2025 launch of the TfG Netherlands business, which has since grown to more than 100k registered members in the territory, part of the global membership base that is almost 600k.

Schuit says: “I’ve watched Tickets for Good develop an incredible model that benefits both the live industry and communities who deserve greater access to culture. It’s a smart, sustainable approach to audience development that adds real social value. I’m excited to help expand that mission across Europe.”

Steve Rimmer, Founder and CEO of Tickets for Good, adds: “Henk’s track record and deep expertise in venue partnerships, promoter relations, and international market development will be instrumental as Tickets for Good continues acceleration of its European expansion and continues to grow its network of partners, making live events more accessible for people doing good across Europe and beyond. I’m proud to return to Amsterdam Dance Event in 2025 with Tickets for Good now a graduate of its ADE Startups cohort. Plus, congratulations to our Netherlands team who have supercharged TfG regionally within a year, onboarding Edwin Van Der Sar as an ambassador and reaching 100k registered members.”

TfG has distributed over 1m tickets across the UK, in partnership with leading ticket retailers, in conjunction with more than 1k event organisers spanning music, theatre, and sport. The platform verifies eligible members and provides a trusted, closed-network environment for event partners to fill venues, grow audiences, and give back to communities.

Following strong growth in the UK and recent expansion into the United States and mainland Europe, the company continues work with leading industry partners and investors committed to combining social impact with commercial success.

Tickets for Good highlights in 2025 include:

• Selection for the BPI Innovation and Department for Business and Trade ‘Music Mission to Japan’, participation in their UK House music tech event at SXSW London.

• Completing a series of successful pilot events for TfG Belgium.

• Announcing the appointment of Derek DeVeaux as Global Chief Operating Officer along with new appointments to its UK office and promotions to global roles.

• New and returning music-related event partners joining, including Melody Garden, Phoenix Arts Club, Pixies, Robbie Williams, Sherelle, The Roundhouse, The Sun Festival, and Yungblud.

• TfG Netherlands launching with ambassador Robbie Williams joined by new TfG ambassador and football legend Edwin van der Sar.

Tickets for Good is actively seeking live event partners across music, theatre, and sports to provide access to under-utilized ticket inventory and is inviting healthcare employers to partner, enabling their staff to benefit from free tickets. The platform collaborates closely with ticketing retailers rather than competing with them and is open to working with new distribution and fulfilment partners. Additionally, there are sponsorship opportunities for brands and philanthropic avenues for organisations wishing to donate tickets.