ACM Lifting Lives Announces 2025–2026 Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music dedicated to improving lives through the power of music, announced today its newly elected Board of Directors for the 2025–2026 term. Officers for the upcoming term are Chair Fletcher Foster, Vice Chair John Hickman, Vice President Chandra LaPlume, Treasurer Paul Barnabee, and Secretary Brooke Boyd.

The ACM Lifting Lives Board of Directors is composed of leaders in nonprofit and corporate affairs, known as public directors, along with additional leaders who also serve on the ACM Board, known as representative directors.

For the 2025–2026 term, three public directors and two representative directors were elected, with two public directors-at-large appointed to the Board.

Newly elected public directors include:

Greg Hill Tracy Lawrence Adi Sharma

Newly elected representative director includes:

Darin Murphy Storme Warren

Newly appointed public directors-at-large include:

Shelley Grayson Blain Rhodes

*Complete board is listed below



2025-2026 ACM LIFTING LIVES BOARD OF DIRECTORS

OFFICERS

Chair Fletcher Foster, F2 Entertainment

Vice-Chair John Hickman, Dallas Cowboys

Vice-President Chandra LaPlume, Sandbox Entertainment

Treasurer Paul Barnabee, FBMM

Secretary Brooke Boyd, ACM Lifting Lives



PUBLIC DIRECTORS

Scott Adkins, Adkins Publicity Sandi Borchetta, Big Machine Label Group / Music Has Value Tiffany Brush, Topgolf Jackie Campbell, Results Global Kathleen Flaherty, Morgan Wallen Foundation Julie Gordon Shelley Grayson, FBMM Jeffrey Hasson, UTA John Hickman, Dallas Cowboys Greg Hill, Hill Entertainment Group Michelle Kammerer, Amazon Music Chad Kudelka, CAA Tracy Lawrence, Artist Diane Pearson, City National Bank Blain Rhodes, Tape Room Music Rondal Richardson, Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee Adi Sharma, The Neal Agency Elaina Smith, Backstage Country Zach Sutton, Red Light Management Sally Williams, Live Nation

REPRESENTATIVE DIRECTORS

Fletcher Foster, F2 Entertainment Cris Lacy, Warner Music Group Chandra LaPlume, Sandbox Entertainment Tom Lord, Red Light Management Ebie McFarland, Essential Broadcast Media Darin Murphy, CAA Storme Warren, TuneIn Radio’s “The Big 615”

PAST CHAIRS

Lori Badgett, City National Bank Paul Barnabee, FBMM Debbie Carroll Mark Hartley Lorie Lytle, Fridrich & Clark Realty Shawn McSpadden, Range Media Partners Daniel Miller, Fusion Music Tree Paine, Premium PR Troy Vollhoffer, Premier Global Production Ed Warm, Joe’s Live

EMERITUS DIRECTORS