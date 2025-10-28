Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

ACM Lifting Lives Announces 2025–2026 Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music dedicated to improving lives through the power of music, announced today its newly elected Board of Directors for the 2025–2026 term. Officers for the upcoming term are Chair Fletcher Foster, Vice Chair John Hickman, Vice President Chandra LaPlume, Treasurer Paul Barnabee, and Secretary Brooke Boyd.

The ACM Lifting Lives Board of Directors is composed of leaders in nonprofit and corporate affairs, known as public directors, along with additional leaders who also serve on the ACM Board, known as representative directors.

For the 2025–2026 term, three public directors and two representative directors were elected, with two public directors-at-large appointed to the Board.

Newly elected public directors include:

  1. Greg Hill
  2. Tracy Lawrence
  3. Adi Sharma

Newly elected representative director includes:

  1. Darin Murphy
  2. Storme Warren

Newly appointed public directors-at-large include:

  1. Shelley Grayson
  2. Blain Rhodes

*Complete board is listed below


 
2025-2026 ACM LIFTING LIVES BOARD OF DIRECTORS

OFFICERS

Chair                                          Fletcher Foster, F2 Entertainment
Vice-Chair                                 John Hickman, Dallas Cowboys
Vice-President                          Chandra LaPlume, Sandbox Entertainment
Treasurer                                   Paul Barnabee, FBMM
Secretary                                   Brooke Boyd, ACM Lifting Lives
 

PUBLIC DIRECTORS

  1. Scott Adkins, Adkins Publicity
  2. Sandi Borchetta, Big Machine Label Group / Music Has Value
  3. Tiffany Brush, Topgolf
  4. Jackie Campbell, Results Global
  5. Kathleen Flaherty, Morgan Wallen Foundation
  6. Julie Gordon
  7. Shelley Grayson, FBMM
  8. Jeffrey Hasson, UTA
  9. John Hickman, Dallas Cowboys
  10. Greg Hill, Hill Entertainment Group
  11. Michelle Kammerer, Amazon Music
  12. Chad Kudelka, CAA
  13. Tracy Lawrence, Artist
  14. Diane Pearson, City National Bank
  15. Blain Rhodes, Tape Room Music
  16. Rondal Richardson, Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee
  17. Adi Sharma, The Neal Agency
  18. Elaina Smith, Backstage Country
  19. Zach Sutton, Red Light Management
  20. Sally Williams, Live Nation

 

 REPRESENTATIVE DIRECTORS

  1. Fletcher Foster, F2 Entertainment
  2. Cris Lacy, Warner Music Group
  3. Chandra LaPlume, Sandbox Entertainment
  4. Tom Lord, Red Light Management
  5. Ebie McFarland, Essential Broadcast Media
  6. Darin Murphy, CAA
  7. Storme Warren, TuneIn Radio’s “The Big 615”

 

PAST CHAIRS

  1. Lori Badgett, City National Bank
  2. Paul Barnabee, FBMM
  3. Debbie Carroll
  4. Mark Hartley
  5. Lorie Lytle, Fridrich & Clark Realty
  6. Shawn McSpadden, Range Media Partners
  7. Daniel Miller, Fusion Music
  8. Tree Paine, Premium PR
  9. Troy Vollhoffer, Premier Global Production
  10. Ed Warm, Joe’s Live

 

 EMERITUS DIRECTORS

  1. Rod Essig, CAA
  2. Gayle Holcomb, WME
